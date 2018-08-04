Reality TV
'The Real Housewives' of Joburg, Atlanta ... and Isis?
Matthew Vice discovers that there are far more 'Real Housewives' in reality TV world than you might have thought
05 August 2018 - 00:00
Matthew Vice discovers that there are far more 'Real Housewives' in reality TV world than you might have thought
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.