'Make it so': Patrick Stewart back as Picard in new 'Star Trek' series

Actor Patrick Stewart has delighted fans by announcing he'll be reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he said he will reprise in a new Star Trek series.

The British actor, 78, said he would return to the iconic role during a surprise appearance at the annual Star Trek convention in Las Vegas, said "it is an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions with him."

"Seeking out a new life for him, when I thought that life was over."

The new series, which the CBS All Access streaming service will carry, is to center on Picard's life post Star Trek: Next Generation.

That series ran from 1987 to 1994 with 178 episodes, and spawned several films, the last in 2002.

"I will always be very proud to have been a part of the Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course," Stewart said.