South African writer and director Zimkitha Kumbaca says that audiences should be prepared to get uncomfortable with her latest theatrical offering.

Kumbaca’s production‚ Confessions of a Blacklisted Woman: She Bellows‚ will be one of the six performances at the 22nd South African Women’s Arts Festival at the Durban Playhouse.

“I need them (the audience) to be in a space where they ask themselves questions and confront themselves‚ even if it leaves them shook‚” says Kumbaca

The questions Kumbaca says the audience will need to ask themselves will pertain to issues of patriarchy‚ women abuse and representation of black women in contemporary South Africa.

Speaking about one of the key questions she wants audiences to engage with‚ that of skin bleaching‚ she says: “I feel like my kind (dark skinned women) is being exterminated bit by bit.”