3 breakthrough moments in the fight to breastfeed 'whenever, wherever'

It's the tail end of World Breastfeeding Week (August 1 to 7). Dedicating a whole week to celebrating breastfeeding might seem strange, but it turns out it’s an important initiative because many people are still a little sensitive about seeing babies getting their daily nutrition in public spaces.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that women breastfeed their newborns for the first six months, so it's unfair that moms are sometimes made to feel uncomfortable about doing so in public.

As former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss recently posted on Instagram, "Even if it offends you, I'm going to feed my baby whenever and wherever because it's good for my child. If it offends you, look away. It offends me that it offends you, so there, we're even."

Here are some other woman whose actions have spoken loudly about the right for mothers to breastfeed their children "whenever and wherever" they need to:

THE TIME A MODEL BREASTFED ON THE CATWALK

Model Mara Martin made headlines in July when she strutted down the catwalk breastfeeding her baby during the Sports Illustrated swimsuit show in Miami.

According to an article on TimesLIVE, this was no publicity stunt. Apparently the show was running late and Martin's five-month-old daughter needed dinner, so one of the Sports Illustrated team suggested she nurse her while walking the ramp. A move, she later said in an Instagram post, she hoped would help to normalise breastfeeding.