Why everyone is talking about HBO’s Succession

HBO’s latest drama series, Succession, is about a massively powerful media tycoon who is forced to relinquish control over his global entertainment company when his health starts to fail.

Logan Roy (Brian Cox) might be one of the wealthiest and most terrifying people in the world, but when he suffers a stroke at the age of 80, his family immediately begin vying for his place as kingpin of Waystar Royco.

It’s been described by The Guardian as “King Lear … updated for 2018, with the monarchy exchanged for a media empire, and Shakespearean soliloquies replaced with f-bombs”. It spotlights an ugly truth that most of the world’s wealth is controlled by a tiny white minority, and delivers the message in an expertly produced series.

(WARNING: trailer contains profanity)