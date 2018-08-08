'Achingly-original' Ford Shelby Mustang piques global interest in SA auction

Among the classic cars and motorcycles expected to get petrol-heads revved up as they go under the hammer at the weekend is an original and unrestored Ford 1968 Shelby Mustang GT 500 likely to draw global interest.

It will be auctioned in Johannesburg at an international auction hosted by Coys as part of Concours South Africa at Steyn City Golf Course on August 10 and 11.

The “achingly-original” Mustang is one of 1‚100 produced by Carrol Shelby‚ along with Ford‚ in 1968.

Concours South Africa organiser Greg Marucchi believes it could be the only original‚ unrestored one in existence.

“A car is only original once. As soon as it has been restored it loses that factory-built originality‚ which is irreplaceable. The wonderful thing about this Shelby is that it is still remarkably presentable in its original paint and trim‚” he said.

Coys has distributed their catalogue to 25‚000 clients and expect global bidding to be “intense”.

Wayne Plit is the third owner of the Shelby‚ which was first bought by a South African travelling in the United States in 1968.