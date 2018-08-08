Cats! Cats! And more cats! Celebrating our pet pals on International Cat Day
Cat lovers around the world have extra bragging rights about their best friends as the world celebrates International Cat Day.
The celebratory day was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. It's not the only day that brings cat lovers together: there's also World Cat Day on February 17.
But hey, the more cats the merrier, right?
Here's a look at how people are showing love to their babies on social media.
Meet Larry
Happy #WhiskersWednesday and #InternationalCatDay everyone! Here’s Larry - our big, handsome, happy FIV+ boy! 😽❤️ #Cats #LarryFanClub pic.twitter.com/bweRZbc9jC— Larry (@LovelyLarryCat) August 8, 2018
Diva much?
In het kader van #InternationalCatDay presenteer ik u Diva. Klaar voor haar favoriete drankje: water uit de kraan. pic.twitter.com/WgG6A4vzyf— Michel Bleeker 🦆💨 (@MichelBleeker) August 8, 2018
*Hugs*
Someone wants to follow me to Newcastle this weekend! #COYS #CantSmileWithoutYou #InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/mxRvoyBvT4— Sverker Otterström (@Svucka) August 8, 2018
Introducing Jimi
Here's Jimi (named after the great man himself 😎#InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/PpFjsxQxhg— Ian Rees (@ianrees99) August 8, 2018
Simba the rescue
#InternationalCatDay:We've had Simba from a rescue home 6yrs ago. He is the lord of our manor and can hunt and catch pretty much anything. Harvest time nearby soon 🌽so we need our mouse catcher on top form.🐱🐱— 🐝Nuts about Gardening🐝 (@giftedgardener0) August 8, 2018
The curl-up/stretch/tummy tickle and branch hug. #CatsofTwitter pic.twitter.com/RrqapD7mqv
We know what you're thinking: "Like, my cat is way cuter than these ones." So, share them snaps.
And in the meantime, in appreciation of our furry (mostly) pals, here's more meow love to you.
AFP presents photos from around the world to mark #InternationalCatDay, a celebration of felines conceived by @action4ifaw in 2002. Can you identify all the different breeds on show at recent cat exhibitions in Moscow and Rome? pic.twitter.com/JSZSL8G267— AFP news agency (@AFP) August 8, 2018
Japanese photographer Miyoko Ihara's series on her 88-year-old grandmother Misao and the bond with her cat Fukumaru #womensart#InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/COlli74FtX— #WOMENSART (@womensart1) August 8, 2018
This cat riding an ATV while wearing a fashionable purple sweater is guaranteed to brighten your day. https://t.co/olVN80wBA9 #InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/UPIxMYAKr3— ABC News (@ABC) August 8, 2018