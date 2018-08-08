Lifestyle

Cats! Cats! And more cats! Celebrating our pet pals on International Cat Day

08 August 2018 - 12:30 By Jessica Levitt
Larry and a heck load of other cats are being celebrated today.
Larry and a heck load of other cats are being celebrated today.
Image: Via @Lovelylarrycat Twitter

Cat lovers around the world have extra bragging rights about their best friends as the world celebrates International Cat Day.

The celebratory day was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. It's not the only day that brings cat lovers together: there's also World Cat Day on February 17.

But hey, the more cats the merrier, right?

Here's a look at how people are showing love to their babies on social media.

Meet Larry

Diva much?

*Hugs*

Introducing Jimi

Simba the rescue

We know what you're thinking: "Like, my cat is way cuter than these ones." So, share them snaps.

And in the meantime, in appreciation of our furry (mostly) pals, here's more meow love to you.

Most read

  1. 5 powerful revelations from Steve Jobs' daughter's new book Lifestyle
  2. Create your own South African gin route Travel
  3. 'The Real Housewives' of Joburg, Atlanta ... and Isis? Lifestyle
  4. 'We are inspired by those revolutionaries' Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Drake celebrates viral dance craze in official #InMyFeelings video Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X