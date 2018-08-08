How to survive a wild weekend at OppiKoppi when you're over 30

Bouncing back from this kind of thing is light work when you’re in your early twenties. At that age your body is made of the same stuff as Wolverine’s. By the time 30 hits, however, your body’s party recovery system is outdated, slow and prone to crashing.

All of that doesn’t stop festivals from being a hoot. And, one of SA's most popular, OppiKoppi, is taking place on a farm in Limpopo this weekend (August 9 to 11).

Whether you're over 30 or not, if you don't want to get home from this epic music festival feeling like you've been mud wrestling the forces of evil for the past few days, follow this advice:

PREP YOURSELF

Failing to prepare is preparing to fail or something like that. The point of that oft quoted pop psychology platitude is if you don’t have all your ducks in a row, your endeavours will be plagued by disaster.

It cannot be overstated how much this applies to OppiKoppi. It will be blisteringly hot, then unbearably cold. Someone will get lost, your phone battery will die and you will have no signal.