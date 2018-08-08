So, 'God' sent a tweet and 'Jesus' replied

The message was retweeted over 3,700 times and got over 24,000 likes...so far.

To add to the humour, another parody account - this one in the name of 'Jesus' @TheSonofGod - replied to the message with a stinging retort.

"I tried to move out, but you threatened me with that crucifixion crap...remember? Besides you're getting old pops. You need me."