5 celeb quotes that'll inspire you to #LiveYourBestLife this Women's Day
Wise words for women from Beyoncé, Nomzamo Mbatha and more
NOMZAMO MBATHA ON HATERS
"Never .. bow to the nay-sayers who say you will never amount to anything, because you will. Your ability to rise, overcome and conquer is your superpower." - Nomzamo Mbatha in an Instagram video for Cosmopolitan SA's 2018 activism issue.
BEYONCÉ ON RAISING THE NEXT GENERATION OF POWERFUL WOMEN
"My mother taught me the importance not just of being seen but of seeing myself ... It’s important to me that [my two girls] see themselves as CEOs, as bosses, and that they know they can write the script for their own lives — that they can speak their minds and they have no ceiling." - Beyoncé in a 2018 interview with Vogue.
OPRAH ON TEAMWORK
“When women put their heads together, powerful things can happen!” - Oprah Winfrey.
DJ ZINHLE ON EQUAL PAY
"Whether you’re female or male, it takes a plan to build a name. Women are so apologetic about making money. We need to get to the point where we are like, ‘We want this big money’.”
- DJ Zinhle in a 2014 interview with the Sunday Times.
CHARLIZE THERON ON CLOSING THE GENDER GAP IN THE WORKPLACE
"That our world has been run by men is something that we have to change. As a producer ... I take that responsibility very seriously ... I don’t want to ever sound like I’m doing women a favour ... There are women out there who are f**king crazy talented. And I’m hiring them because they are the best at their job." - Charlize Theron in a 2018 interview with Elle.