Review
Accident or murder? 'The Staircase' is an addictive true-crime series
This intellectually-challenging, real human drama explores the trials novelist Michael Peterson faces after being charged for the murder of his wife
12 August 2018 - 00:00
This intellectually-challenging, real human drama explores the trials novelist Michael Peterson faces after being charged for the murder of his wife
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.