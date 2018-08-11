Art
'Blizzard Head': Neill Wright's new art exhibition is a trippy wonder world
12 August 2018 - 00:00
When you step into Neill Wright's latest exhibition, you're greeted by an installation that could be accompanied by a Björk tune.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.