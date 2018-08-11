Art

Creating this 168m-tall mural in Braamfontein was a hair-raising feat

Hannelie Coetzee's latest work, comprising more than 2,000 salvaged plates glued onto a 10-storey building, celebrates traditions of inclusivity

Hannelie Coetzee's latest work, comprising more than 2,000 salvaged plates glued onto a 10-storey building, celebrates traditions of inclusivity