Art
Creating this 168m-tall mural in Braamfontein was a hair-raising feat
Hannelie Coetzee's latest work, comprising more than 2,000 salvaged plates glued onto a 10-storey building, celebrates traditions of inclusivity
12 August 2018 - 00:56
Hannelie Coetzee's latest work, comprising more than 2,000 salvaged plates glued onto a 10-storey building, celebrates traditions of inclusivity
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.