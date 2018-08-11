Music

SA composer wins acclaim for setting Madiba's speeches to music

'Harmonia Ubuntu', an orchestral work specially composed by Bongani Ndodana-Breen for Nelson Mandela's centenary, made its world debut to thunderous applause in the US

