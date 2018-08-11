Sisters lay down some style at design awards do
12 August 2018 - 00:18
I was hoping that these gongs recognising design excellence as I made the trek to this year's 100% Design Awards
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.