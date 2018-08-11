Lifestyle

Sisters lay down some style at design awards do

12 August 2018 - 00:18 By Craig Jacobs

I was hoping that these gongs recognising design excellence as I made the trek to this year's 100% Design Awards

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. I won't go blackface now. It's just racist: Leon Schuster Lifestyle
  2. Sleeping more than 8 hours a night may be harmful for your health Health & Sex
  3. 12 signs of depression and when you should seek help Health & Sex
  4. Catcalling isn't flirting, it's sexual harassment. Here's why Health & Sex
  5. 3 breakthrough moments in the fight to breastfeed 'whenever, wherever' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private

Related articles

  1. Old Village Walk has Italian flavour Lifestyle
  2. SOCIALS | Hunk tops rhino in WWF fundraiser bids Lifestyle
  3. SOCIALS | NBA star Bismack Biyombo shoots and scores for DRC Lifestyle
X