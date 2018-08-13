5 reasons why Idris Elba SHOULD be the next James Bond

Elba is the perfect replacement for Craig — and a great choice for the dubious honour of being the first black Bond.

Here are 5 reasons why:

1. HE'S A MASTER OF DISGUISE

Spies need to be versatile.

Having played everything from a detective in Luther to a space alien in Star Trek, there's no doubt Elba would be able to handle any situation where the famous spy needed to go undercover.

Elba was also a real-life DJ in his youth, which would come in handy if Bond ever needed to infiltrate a night club.

2. HE CAN DRIVE A RACE CAR

Bond and car chases go together like martinis and olives. So it's good to know Elba can put the pedal to the metal.

In 2015 he even managed to break an 88-year-old land speed record while filming the Discovery series Idris Elba: No Limits.

Perhaps he could save the filmmakers a few bucks on their stunt man budget?

WATCH | Idris Elba breaks land speed record