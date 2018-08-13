Lifestyle

5 reasons why Idris Elba SHOULD be the next James Bond

13 August 2018 - 12:09 By Staff reporter
Actor Idris Elba. File photo.
Actor Idris Elba. File photo.
Image: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

It's rumoured that the upcoming 2019 James Bond film will be Daniel Craig's last outing as the famous spy, which has the world wondering which actor will be the next 007.

Idris Elba has long been a hot favourite for role and, on Sunday, he shook up Twitter by alluding to the fact he may have been given the gig. He tweeted "My name's Elba, Idris Elba" echoing the fictional spy's catchline, "The name is Bond, James Bond."

Elba is the perfect replacement for Craig — and a great choice for the dubious honour of being the first black Bond.

Here are 5 reasons why:

1. HE'S A MASTER OF DISGUISE

Spies need to be versatile.

Having played everything from a detective in Luther to a space alien in Star Trek, there's no doubt Elba would be able to handle any situation where the famous spy needed to go undercover.

Elba was also a real-life DJ in his youth, which would come in handy if Bond ever needed to infiltrate a night club.

2. HE CAN DRIVE A RACE CAR

Bond and car chases go together like martinis and olives. So it's good to know Elba can put the pedal to the metal.

In 2015 he even managed to break an 88-year-old land speed record while filming the Discovery series Idris Elba: No Limits.

Perhaps he could save the filmmakers a few bucks on their stunt man budget?

WATCH | Idris Elba breaks land speed record

3. HE ALREADY KNOWS MISS MONEYPENNY

Naomie Harris was Elba's co-star in Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom. If she reprises her role as Miss Moneypenny in future Bond films we know that the pair work well together.

4. HE'S POSH ENOUGH TO HANG WITH PRINCES

In 2015, author Anthony Horowitz came under fire for suggesting Elba wasn't posh enough to play Bond.

Horowitz told The Daily Mail: "For me, Idris Elba is a bit too rough to play the part. It's not a colour issue. I think he is probably a bit too 'street' for Bond. Is it a question of being suave? Yeah."

Several world leaders failed to crack a nod to Prince Harry's recent wedding, but Elba was on the guest list. Need we say more?

5. AND, DID WE MENTION HE REALLY, REALLY LOOKS GOOD IN A SUIT?

The most obvious prerequisite for any actor who'd like to play the spy is that he must rock the hell out of a tailored suit.

This article is adapted from one originally published in 2015. Additional reporting by AFP Relaxnews.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The name is Elba, Idris Elba: could actor be the first black Bond?

British actor Idris Elba fuelled speculation on Sunday that he may be named the first black James Bond, with a cryptic tweet.
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

First-ever Bond girl Eunice Gayson dies aged 90

British actress Eunice Gayson, who played the first Bond girl, has died at the age of 90, the official 007 Twitter account said Saturday.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Why there's been no 'Fallout' for the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise

Tom Cruise's juggernaut action film franchise seems set to maintain its critical and popular success with its sixth instalment 
Lifestyle
15 days ago

Most read

  1. Want to be a dad? Wear boxers, not skin-tight briefs Health & Sex
  2. I won't go blackface now. It's just racist: Leon Schuster Lifestyle
  3. 3 breakthrough moments in the fight to breastfeed 'whenever, wherever' Lifestyle
  4. 6 secret lodges that are worth a stopover on your next SA road trip Travel
  5. Why everyone is talking about HBO’s Succession Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma’s golden handshake costs Shaun Abrahams his job as NPA boss
Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
X