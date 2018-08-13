The name is Elba, Idris Elba: could actor be the first black Bond?

British actor Idris Elba fuelled speculation on Sunday that he may be named the first black James Bond, with a cryptic tweet.

"My name's Elba, Idris Elba," he tweeted, echoing the super spy's famous catchline, "The name is Bond, James Bond."

The message sent fans into a frenzy of excitement, as rumours abound that Elba may be named to succeed Daniel Craig as the next incarnation of 007.