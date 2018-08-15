60 scandalous years for Madonna

Madonna remains one of the most controversial artists of all time, with the Material Girl refusing to hold back with age from the unbridled sexuality that helped make her a superstar.

With Madonna turning 60 on Thursday, here is a look back at some of her more scandalous moments:

BRINGING SEX TO MTV

When MTV threw its first Video Music Awards in 1984, the young network quickly shattered the staid formula of established shows such as the Grammys and Oscars with a sensational performance by Madonna.

The pop star emerged from a five-metre cake to sing Like a Virgin in a wedding gown and a belt buckle that said "boy toy," rolling about on the floor to reveal her undergarments.

WATCH | Madonna performing Like a Virgin at the MTV VMAs in 1984