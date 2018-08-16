Opinion
Is controversy Kanye West’s currency?
Surprise! Kanye West's caused another stir by saying he's thought about sleeping with his Kardashian sisters-in-law in his new track 'XTCY'
Kanye West is no stranger to controversy. Just when you think he can no longer shock, he somehow manages to say or do something that hogs the headlines on news outlets and trends on social media.
He is often dismissed as an attention seeker or as just plain crazy but is there more to these outbursts? Does he use scandal as a means to stay current and promote his latest projects? Or is he just keeping it real?
In December 2017, West did the unthinkable. He met US President Donald Trump and seemed to be endorsing him, while many other celebrities shunned him. In case it was not clear that he supported Trump, in April West was seen sporting a Trump campaign Make America Great Again cap.
Then, in May, during a TMZ live chat, he made the confounding statement that slavery is a choice. He has since attempted to clarify the remarks and even told news outlets his wife Kim had threatened to file for divorce over them.
These shenanigans prompted many to speculate a new West album release was in the pipeline.
This year alone, West has been tied to at least five of the most anticipated hip hop albums, two of which are under his own name.
On August 10, he dropped his latest single XTCY. Of course, it is already causing a fuss because in the song he suggests he fantasises about “smashing” his famous sisters-in-law.
This is not first time he has caused a storm by referring to a celebrity he would like to sleep with in a song. In 2016’s The Life of Pablo he sang about his nemesis Taylor Swift and his ex Amber Rose in similar vein.
A seemingly never-ending drama ensued after Swift claimed to be offended. However, the Wests had recorded Swift agreeing to the inclusion of the lyrics. Why did they record her? Did they know she might try to deny her involvement once the song came out? Did Swift’s public denials add to the fuss from which PR could be extracted?
West has defended his actions in various ways. He claims to hate the “mob-thought” world in which he is forced to live. He has also insisted he not trying to hurt anyone. West has always said his controversial moments have resulted from the frustration of not being able to voice his thoughts clearly and not being taken seriously.
West knows he is controversial. He knows people dismiss him as a deranged blabber-mouth and although this image bothers him, he also uses it to his advantage. He says and does things knowing they will cause a stir, which he then leverages to promote his work and that of those around him. He also seems to be aware it is only when he makes outrageous statements that the world stops to listen to man who has referred to himself as Yeezus. And we do stop to listen.