Is controversy Kanye West’s currency?

Kanye West is no stranger to controversy. Just when you think he can no longer shock, he somehow manages to say or do something that hogs the headlines on news outlets and trends on social media.

He is often dismissed as an attention seeker or as just plain crazy but is there more to these outbursts? Does he use scandal as a means to stay current and promote his latest projects? Or is he just keeping it real?

In December 2017, West did the unthinkable. He met US President Donald Trump and seemed to be endorsing him, while many other celebrities shunned him. In case it was not clear that he supported Trump, in April West was seen sporting a Trump campaign Make America Great Again cap.

Then, in May, during a TMZ live chat, he made the confounding statement that slavery is a choice. He has since attempted to clarify the remarks and even told news outlets his wife Kim had threatened to file for divorce over them.