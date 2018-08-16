Top 5 songs that cemented Aretha Franklin as a legend

When this song was released in 1985, the second wave of feminism was receding into the history books but Franklin and the Eurythmics penned lyrics that addressed the issues of the movement. One of its main concerns was debunking the myth that women wanted to remain homemakers and were not interested in establishing professional careers. Lyrics such as “so we’re comin’ out of the kitchen”, along with the images of working women on the video, are a direct reference to the movement and what it stood for. Although the current fight for women’s rights is centred on the #MeToo movement, tracks like this one can help remind those at the frontlines that change is indeed possible. And what a great song to gain strength from!

Thank you to the Queen of Soul for giving us some of the greatest songs of all time. You will be missed.