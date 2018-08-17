How Aretha Franklin made 'Respect' a feminist anthem

It may be the most rousing feminist anthem ever, but Respect - the song that made Aretha Franklin the "Queen of Soul" - was actually written about a man demanding a break from his wife.

Franklin's genius was to turn the song - and the traditional values it espoused - on their head by some deft changes to the lyrics and by adding the stirring "R - E - S - P - E - C - T" chorus.

In so doing, she made Otis Redding's 1965 lament of an exhausted working man demanding some slack from his woman into a rallying call for downtrodden African American women.

Rolling Stone magazine put her version in the top five greatest songs of all time, saying Franklin was a "woman calling an end to the exhaustion and sacrifice of a raw deal with scorching sexual authority."

And even Redding - who wrote other such timeless classics like Dock of the Bay and Try a Little Tenderness - acknowledged within months of Franklin's recording that the song belonged to her.

His biographer Mark Ribowsky said that at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival in California, Redding joked to the crowd, saying: "This next song is a song that a girl took away from me."

Five months later, the "King of Soul" died in a plane crash aged just 26.

Franklin was an almost unknown gospel singer from Detroit when she went into the studio to record Respect with her sisters Erma and Carolyn.

WATCH | Aretha Franklin performing her song Respect