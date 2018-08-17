Motor City heartbroken, yet proud of Aretha Franklin

When Aretha Franklin's death was announced over the PA system, glass maker Maurice Black says grief was so great at his Detroit auto plant that supervisors briefly shut the line.

"The look on everybody's face. It was just shocking," the 53-year-old said outside Detroit's New Bethel Baptist Church, where the music icon kicked off her storied career singing gospel as a child.

"Hearts were heavy, people were like trying to get themselves together, so the supervisor was like go to the bathroom," he said.

"Too many people were going to the bathroom, so they officially shut it down... they cranked it back up."

What made it all so raw was many still remembered how Aretha had only visited the factory only four to six years earlier, Black recalled.

"When she came in there everybody was hollering and everything. 'Aretha! Aretha! Queen of Soul! Queen of Soul!'"

Cars and the "Queen of Soul" go together in Detroit, the largest city in Michigan where long-standing ties to the auto industry have given rise to the nickname Motor City.

Black grew up in the neighbourhood around the church, where he would eat Franklin's cooking at lavish meals she provided for the community and the homeless each Thanksgiving and Christmas.

SOUP AND CORNBREAD

"She made the best oxtail soup, with that cornbread, and it was to die for," he recalled. "It would be so much food that you wouldn't know what to do."

There is pride in the neighbourhood that the legendary singer shunned the celebrity trappings of cities such as Los Angeles or New York to continue to stay close to her roots.