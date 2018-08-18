Level Up
'Octopath Traveler' is like a Final Fantasy throwback, but more boring
'Octopath Traveler' crumbles under the weight of being the first exclusive AAA game on the Nintendo Switch
19 August 2018 - 00:00
'Octopath Traveler' crumbles under the weight of being the first exclusive AAA game on the Nintendo Switch.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.