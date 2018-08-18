Stop. Watch. Listen
Your inner music snob wants you to hear Darkie Fiction before the plebs
This pop kwaito duo are starting a Mzantsi Evolution with their infectious sound and unique style, so best add them to your playlists
19 August 2018 - 00:00
This pop kwaito duo are starting a Mzantsi Evolution with their infectious sound and unique style, so best add them to your playlists
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.