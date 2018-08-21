Kevin Spacey movie takes in dismal $618 on opening weekend

US actor Kevin Spacey's latest movie has flopped big-time at the box office, taking in a mere $618 (about R8,896) as it opened to dire reviews in a handful of theatres across the US.

Billionaire Boys Club, a crime drama based on a true story, in which Spacey co-stars alongside Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) and Taron Egerton (Kingsman), earned a measly $126 on Friday according to industry magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, shot in 2015 and first released on video on demand in July, didn't fare much better for the rest of the weekend, earning $618 from a total of 11 theatres.

"If going by the average ticket price to date of $9.27, that means about six people showed up in each cinema on average," the magazine said. "And it's by far the worst showing Spacey's career."

The disgraced two-time Oscar winner has seen his career take a nosedive following allegations of sexual harassment and assault by more than a dozen men in the United States and Britain.

He was fired from the hit Netflix series House of Cards and was booted from a film - All the Money in the World - and replaced by Christopher Plummer just weeks before its release last December.