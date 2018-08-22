Reminder: Your smartphone is likely tracking your location

A new lawsuit accusing Google of tracking people's locations against their will has served as a reminder that every movement of most smartphone users is being recorded, often without their knowledge.

The California man who filed the suit claims that the tech behemoth continued to track the whereabouts of Android smartphone users even after they turned off "location history".

But the history of geolocation and the privacy issues it raises are as old as the mobile phone itself.

EARLY DAYS

Before smartphones arrived more than a decade ago, it was still possible to use geolocation. Mobile phones constantly connect to local antenna towers, and by triangulating the signals the user can be found - as Jeff Goldblum illustrated in the 1996 movie Independence Day.

However smartphones brought about a far simpler way to track people: GPS.

GPS REVOLUTION

After the release of the first iPhone revolutionised the industry in 2007, GPS - Global Positioning System using satellites - became prevalent, and it is now included on all smartphones.

Most apps now use location tracking, and not just for obvious purposes like maps and transport. It's also used for dating, food delivery and gaming, such as Pokemon Go, which became hugely if briefly popular across the world in 2016.

TRACKERS ON 75% OF APPS

As the popularity of apps using geolocations grows, so does their money-making potential.

For example, when tourists use their phone to explore, they can be targeted with advertising not just from the country they are in but also the city and even the street they are standing on.