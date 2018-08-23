WIN! Tickets to the Cell C Inanda Africa Cup & polo lessons up for grabs

Polo. When the word is mentioned, most of us in South Africa think of the car. But the sport is becoming increasingly popular here (and slowly becoming more accessible across economic lines), with Johannesburg the place it’s growing fastest.

This weekend, the city will host the prestigious Cell C Inanda Africa Cup, where teams from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe will compete at the Inanda Club in Sandton.

According to the club’s Craig James, there are 38 official polo clubs in South Africa and more than 500 active polo players.

The calibre of teams and players at this weekend’s tournament is high and among the most notable competitors are two of the top women on the continent – South Africa’s Ritali Cronje and Nigeria’s Neku Atawodi-Edun.

Atawodi-Edun, whose career has spanned a decade, is considered one of the finest polo players on the continent. She is also an entrepreneur.

In an interview with the Guardian, she said: “There are very similar characteristics that are needed for success as an entrepreneur and a sportsperson, such as perseverance, and being able to fall and constantly get back up.”

Cronje initially found getting into the polo world “terrifying and exhilarating at the same time”.

She says: “When I started playing, there were few woman players in the sport, and it felt like I was invading a man’s world, but I was fortunate enough to have a persistent instructor. Things are different today, with women players successfully continuing to grow in the polo environment.”

It’s great when women are represented on any field - and it’s even better when they’re killing it.

WIN

Calling all lovers of horses, bubbly, sunshine and gorgeous green lawns. The Cell C Inanda Africa Cup and Sunday Times Lifestyle are giving away 10 double tickets to the event taking place on August 26. One lucky winner will also get five free polo lessons at the Inanda Club.

To stand a chance to win, tell us the names of the two women competing at the Cell C Inanda Africa Cup this weekend. Email the correct answer, along with your full name and contact details, to lifestyle@sundaytimes.co.za. Subject line: INANDA. Winners will be chosen on a first come, first served basis. Competition closes August 24 at 10am.