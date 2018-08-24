It's #HashtagDay on Twitter
Twitter is celebrating the 11th anniversary of the hashtag on the micro-blogging service.
Every day, some 125 million hashtags are exchanged on the social media network.
Twitter did not come up with the idea on its own. It was actually a user of the network, Chris Messina, who on August 23, 2007, suggested regrouping posts on the same theme with a keyword preceded by an "#".
how do you feel about using # (pound) for groups. As in #barcamp [msg]?— Chris Messina™ (@chrismessina) August 23, 2007
The idea was rapidly adopted by other members of the network, and thereafter embraced by other social media services, to the point where hashtags are now omnipresent.
Over the years, numerous hashtags have gained in popularity to the point where their widespread use has become viral. Examples include #BlackLivesMatter, #IceBucketChallenge and #JeSuisCharlie. A marketing instrument for brands, hashtags are also used to defend causes, as was recently the case with #MeToo.
According to experts at Twitter, a good hashtag should be easy to read and write, and easily memorised. As a rule, it is better not to spell out hashtags in capitals, and users are encouraged not to use too many (no more than two per tweet).
On Twitter, the anniversary is referenced by the hashtag #HashtagDay.
Here are some tweets celebrating #HashtagDay:
In honor of #HashtagDay💙! #cookies pic.twitter.com/CnNlo7HWul— Heather K. (@Hedaklee) August 24, 2018
When you work for a social marketing company and it's #HashtagDay ⭐️🥰 pic.twitter.com/34iINsjaxm— Gage Grammer🖤 (@GageGrammer) August 23, 2018
#IStillBelieveIn the power of the hashtag. Happy #HashtagDay, my friends! pic.twitter.com/c8n1Eh328j— Princess Buttercup (@AsYouuuWiiish) August 24, 2018
On this #HashtagDay we should celebrate this man. pic.twitter.com/t2lO1r5h89— Iam Clint 🔥 (@KibetClinton_) August 23, 2018