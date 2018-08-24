The four most expensive cars sold at the Coys classic car action in Johannesburg earlier this month fetched a combined R4.6-million.

The most expensive vehicle was a 1973‚ a Renault Alpine A110 1600S‚ which went under the hammer for £86‚000‚ or just under R1.6-million at current exchange rates.

The auction – hosted by London-based Coys of Kensington - was held on August 11 at the Steyn Estate in the north-west of Johannesburg. Organisers said on Friday the event was so successful that a follow-up auction is being planned for 2019.

Also sold on the day was a 1999 BMW Z3 M Coupe‚ engineered by Burkhard Goschel‚ with only 20‚000km on the clock. It sold for £47‚000‚ or about R860‚000. The same price was fetched for a 1983 Porsche 911SC Cabriolet.