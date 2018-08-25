Movie Review
'Crazy Rich Asians' makes imprint in Hollywood, but sticks to rom-com formula
The representation in 'Crazy Rich Asians' is important but the film itself is a typical rom-com, writes Tymon Smith
26 August 2018 - 00:00
The representation in 'Crazy Rich Asians' is important but the film itself is a typical rom-com, writes Tymon Smith
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.