Motoring
Forget the gusheshe! A Ferrari from the 80s is the real retro win
A Ferrari 328 GTS was the main attraction at the annual Concours SA show
26 August 2018 - 00:07
A Ferrari 328 GTS was the main attraction at the annual Concours SA show.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.