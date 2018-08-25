Insight: Reunions
School reunions | Reminders of scars left by a group of sharks
It is school reunion season, which for many means a chance to see how hot, thin and rich (or not) their former classmates have become. For others, memories of high school are tainted with brutality of racism, both casual and enforced
26 August 2018 - 00:00
It is school reunion season, which for many means a chance to see how hot, thin and rich (or not) their former classmates have become.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.