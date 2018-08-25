Insight: Reunions

School reunions | Reminders of scars left by a group of sharks

It is school reunion season, which for many means a chance to see how hot, thin and rich (or not) their former classmates have become. For others, memories of high school are tainted with brutality of racism, both casual and enforced

It is school reunion season, which for many means a chance to see how hot, thin and rich (or not) their former classmates have become.