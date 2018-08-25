Skater girls of Bo-Kaap prove why girls shouldn't be confined to their homes
The boys used to laugh at the girls skateboarding in Leeuwen Park, which they had marked out as their territory generations ago. Now they watch in admiration
26 August 2018 - 00:00
The boys used to laugh at the girls skateboarding in Leeuwen Park, which they had marked out as their territory generations ago. Now they watch in admiration
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.