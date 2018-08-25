A-Listers
SOCIALS | Fame at last, Ma Sisulu makes it on to T-shirts
26 August 2018 - 00:00
She's the original Mbokodo - a female struggle icon who selflessly fought apartheid and who would have turned 100 this year. And now Albertina Sisulu, the activist and nurse who was one of the organisers of the 1956 Women's March and who died seven years ago, has a range of trendy T-shirts named after her.
