And the most popular baby name - for boys and girls - in SA is ...

27 August 2018 - 13:46 By Staff Writer
Image: 123RF/Noriko Cooper
StatsSA has revealed the most popular girls and boys names for 2017.

In its report, 'Recorded Live Births 2017', it said the name 'Enzokuhle' was the most popular boys and girls name, followed by Lethabo for Boys and Melokuhle for girls.

StatsSA said Enzokuhle translated as 'To do good' in English.

The most popular middle name was Junior for boys and Precious for girls with the most popular surname being Dlamini.

Here is a full table of all the most popular names:

Source: StatsSA
The report showed that more babies were born in January and March with May and September also popular.

Source: STATSSA
