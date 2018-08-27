WATCH | Alternative drag culture finds breathing space in Cape Town

“SufferK8 is the name of my drag character because I feel suffocated when I’m not in drag,” says Gavin Collins as he applies make-up to his cheeks in front of the mirror.

Collins is getting ready for a drag-centric event in Cape Town which will see his alter-ego SufferK8, a feisty, assertive alternative drag queen, come to life.

Collins is not a professional drag queen so it’s more of a lifestyle choice he has adopted since 2014 when he and his business partner, Michael Beaumont Cooper, began a drag-centric event called Diskotekah.