Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan & Faith Hill to perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral

Details have been released on the star-studded funeral for Aretha Franklin.

At the August 31 service in Franklin's native city of Detroit, a total of 19 artists are set to pay tribute to the singer including Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill and Fantasia, reports the Detroit Free Press.

People.com also reports that former President Bill Clinton will also speak at the service, which will take place at the Greater Grace Temple.

A public viewing for fans will take place August 28-29.

Franklin died on August 16 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.