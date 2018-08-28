Lifestyle

Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan & Faith Hill to perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral

28 August 2018 - 09:40 By AFP Relaxnews
In this file photo taken on December 6, 2015 Aretha Franklin poses on the red carpet before the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC. - Aretha Franklin died at the age of 76 on August 8, 2018 at her home in Detroit according to her publicist
Image: MOLLY RILEY / AFP

Details have been released on the star-studded funeral for Aretha Franklin. 

At the August 31 service in Franklin's native city of Detroit, a total of 19 artists are set to pay tribute to the singer including Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill and Fantasia, reports the Detroit Free Press

People.com also reports that former President Bill Clinton will also speak at the service, which will take place at the Greater Grace Temple. 

A public viewing for fans will take place August 28-29. 

Franklin died on August 16 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. 

