This hand illusion has gone viral & everyone is still confused
Listen up. We all love a good optical illusion but the one that is currently doing the rounds continues to stump us.
Twitter user Chidera Kemakolam shared the video on August 22 and it has over 3.5 million views so far. In it, the fingers of one hand are interlocked behind the other other. Then it looks like she frees her back hand while making a fist with her front hand.
The internet is like...
Think you won't be wowed? Check out the video for yourself. Ja, it's five seconds long, but we just keep replaying.
Great editing? Finger mastery? Call it what you want but we want to know the secret.
Her video has since spawned the hand challenge. And shem. Then the internet tried.
I caught it a lil slower because I’m high pic.twitter.com/JH9tXEkxuP— P-money (@need4cognition_) August 22, 2018
Have you tried the #HandSwapChallenge? S/O the creator, @kay_dera. I did my best, lol. pic.twitter.com/R7mCeC4PCO— Demetria Obilor (@DemetriaObilor) August 24, 2018