World can't get enough of this pic of a giraffe photobombing SA newlyweds

When a massive giraffe photobombed her wedding shoot, East London wedding photographer Stephanie Norman had no idea the photograph would go viral and be in demand from media houses the world over.

Norman, 28, who was a Daily Dispatch news photographer for five years until 2016, now owns Stephanie Norman Photography and has shot scores of weddings, but none of her pictures have ever caused a global stir of this magnitude.

The picture of massive giraffe, Abby, looming over bridal couple Tristan and Luke Karshagen has set a new standard for iconic wedding pictures and has been featured in several international television news broadcasts and newspapers as well as raking in thousands of hits online.

Norman has been fielding a constant stream of calls from reporters working for the BBC, CNN, ABC, Al Jazeera, and publications such as the Huffington Post, the UK’s Daily Mirror and Daily Mail as well as newspapers in Sweden and Denmark, all wanting to know how the photograph came about.

Even a reporter from the Ellen Degeneres Show wanted the story for the hit show’s online platform.

Speaking to the Dispatch yesterday, an overwhelmed Norman said she had taken the wedding party to Areena Riverside Resort on August 18 because conditions were less windy than they were at Cypress Dale Country Venue where the bridal couple had exchanged wedding vows.

“I was taking photos in an avenue of trees when suddenly this huge giraffe popped its head over the trees,” said Norman.“Everybody was nervous and the bridesmaids hid in the bush, but he just loped calmly towards us and stood there and watched us. He just seemed inquisitive. Then he went to the bridesmaids, drooled on one of them and tried to get at their rose bouquets.”