15‚000 vie to join adventurer Riaan Manser on Atlantic crossing

31 August 2018 - 13:38 By Claire Keeton
Riaan Manser.
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

More than 15‚000 South Africans are competing to row across the Atlantic in a seven-metre boat with explorer Riaan Manser.

It’s not too late to enter if you’re fit and feeling adventurous: the competition closes at 8pm on Friday.

The thousands of competitors in for the rowing expedition‚ launched as an “all-expenses paid vacation to the Caribbean”‚ will be whittled down to 50 by a judging panel. Following interviews‚ the top 10 will be announced.

“The top 10 will move on to a gruelling three-day boot camp in Cape Town where training will start to ready the applicants for life on the ocean‚” said Manser.

“From here the top five will go to Durban for the final boot camp‚ where they will be put through their paces.”

A judging panel will select the victor.

“You’ll need guts and determination but most importantly‚ the right attitude. Be brave and enter — in the end we only regret the chances we did not take‚” said Manser.

He should know. He’s cycled 34‚000km around the perimeter of Africa‚ kayaked around Madagascar and Iceland‚ and rowed across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

The Atlantic row‚ from the Canary Islands to Barbados‚ begins in December. SMS “ROW” to 39400 to apply.

