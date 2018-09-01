Art

Echoes of the Marikana massacre will be heard at the Joburg Art Fair

Artist Haroon Gunn-Salie hopes that 'Senzenina', his immersive installation addressing the Marikana massacre, will remind people that 'the struggle f***ing continues'

