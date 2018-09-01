Insight: Photography
The faces on the factory floor: William Matlala's exhibit reminds viewers that workers are human
For nearly four three decades the anonymous South African worker has had a determined chronicler in William Matlala, whose images are now on show
02 September 2018 - 00:00
For nearly four three decades the anonymous South African worker has had a determined chronicler in William Matlala
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.