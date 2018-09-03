Lifestyle

Here’s your chance to taste and judge which gin is the best

Save the date for a blind gin-tasting event at four Makro stores on September 22

03 September 2018 - 15:06
Gin is all grown up and we’ve made it our own. What started out as cheap-and-not-so-cheerful backstreet spirits on the streets of London has gone on to become synonymous with sophisticated society as an all-rounder spirit for cocktails, with tonic or even in its most recent guise – straight, on the rocks, allowing for an appreciation of its unique mix of botanicals.

South Africa has seen exponential growth in local distilleries, set up to craft gins with local flavours, and the explosion of innovation is only just beginning.

South African comedian Lihle Msimang, The Gin Box founder Jen Buckham, Tiso Blackstar Group magazine supplement publisher Aspasia Karras, sommelier Higgo Jacobs, and South African performer Thami Shobede were the five judges invited to taste a variety of international and local gins and rate each sample according to a set criteria and rating scale.

The Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards judges: Jen Buckham, Aspasia Karras, Thami Shobede, Lihle Msimang and Higgo Jacobs
Out of that process, four local gins (Westcliff Copper Distilled, Monks Mary Jane, Ginologist, Floral Gin, Orient) and four international gins (Gin Mare, Hendricks, Tanqueray, Gordon’s London Dry Gin) scored top marks and a spot each at the blind consumer tastings to be held at selected Makro stores across the country.

Blind gin-tasting event details

Date: Saturday, September 22
Time: 11am–2pm
Makro stores:
Woodmead, Johannesburg
Montague Gardens, Cape Town
Springfield, KwaZulu-Natal
Silver Lakes, Pretoria

The Sunday Times Gin Awards will take place on October 19, by invitation only.

For more information, visit the website.

