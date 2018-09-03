Here’s your chance to taste and judge which gin is the best

Gin is all grown up and we’ve made it our own. What started out as cheap-and-not-so-cheerful backstreet spirits on the streets of London has gone on to become synonymous with sophisticated society as an all-rounder spirit for cocktails, with tonic or even in its most recent guise – straight, on the rocks, allowing for an appreciation of its unique mix of botanicals.

South Africa has seen exponential growth in local distilleries, set up to craft gins with local flavours, and the explosion of innovation is only just beginning.

South African comedian Lihle Msimang, The Gin Box founder Jen Buckham, Tiso Blackstar Group magazine supplement publisher Aspasia Karras, sommelier Higgo Jacobs, and South African performer Thami Shobede were the five judges invited to taste a variety of international and local gins and rate each sample according to a set criteria and rating scale.