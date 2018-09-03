Here’s your chance to taste and judge which gin is the best
Save the date for blind gin-tasting events at four Makro stores on September 22
Gin is all grown up and we’ve made it our own. What started out as cheap-and-not-so-cheerful backstreet spirits on the streets of London has gone on to become synonymous with sophisticated society as an all-rounder spirit for cocktails, with tonic or even in its most recent guise – straight, on the rocks, allowing for an appreciation of its unique mix of botanicals.
South African comedian Lihle Msimang, The Gin Box founder Jen Buckham, Tiso Blackstar Group magazine supplement publisher Aspasia Karras, sommelier Higgo Jacobs, and South African performer Thami Shobede were the five judges invited to taste a variety of international and local gins and rate each sample according to a set criteria and rating scale.
Out of that process, four local gins (Westcliff Copper Distilled, Monks Mary Jane, Ginologist, Floral Gin, Orient) and four international gins (Gin Mare, Hendricks, Tanqueray, Gordon’s London Dry Gin) scored top marks and a spot each at the blind consumer tastings to be held at selected Makro stores across the country.
Blind gin-tasting event details
Date: Saturday, September 22
Time: 11am–2pm
Participating Makro stores:
Woodmead, Johannesburg
Montague Gardens, Cape Town
Springfield, KwaZulu-Natal
Silver Lakes, Pretoria
Once you've rated your tasting, purchase any gin from Makro and you could win exclusive tickets for you and a partner to attend the Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards on Friday October 19 and a complimentary October gin box worth R750 from The Gin Box South Africa – South Africa's first subscription club for gin lovers.
For more information, visit the website.
Terms and conditions: Tasters must be over 18. Transport and accommodation is for the winner's account.
Alcohol not for sale to persons under the age of 18. Drink responsibly.