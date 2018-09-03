Here’s your chance to taste and judge which gin is the best

Out of that process, four local gins (Westcliff Copper Distilled, Monks Mary Jane, Ginologist, Floral Gin, Orient) and four international gins (Gin Mare, Hendricks, Tanqueray, Gordon’s London Dry Gin) scored top marks and a spot each at the blind consumer tastings to be held at selected Makro stores across the country.

Blind gin-tasting event details

Date: Saturday, September 22

Time: 11am–2pm

Participating Makro stores:

Woodmead, Johannesburg

Montague Gardens, Cape Town

Springfield, KwaZulu-Natal

Silver Lakes, Pretoria

Once you've rated your tasting, purchase any gin from Makro and you could win exclusive tickets for you and a partner to attend the Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards on Friday October 19 and a complimentary October gin box worth R750 from The Gin Box South Africa – South Africa's first subscription club for gin lovers.

For more information, visit the website.

Terms and conditions: Tasters must be over 18. Transport and accommodation is for the winner's account.

Alcohol not for sale to persons under the age of 18. Drink responsibly.