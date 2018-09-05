Doctor Who, Harlots, Magicians and more hot shows to stream
Look out for Sharon Stone, Liv Tyler and more stars in the brand-new series available to stream on Showmax this September
It might officially be spring, but the weather in most of the country clearly hasn’t got the memo. Embrace the last few chilly weeks of the year by getting hooked on a new series that you’ve never heard of or by catching up on the latest seasons of your favourite show.
Look out for the hit series premiering on Showmax including Doctor Who season 10, The Magicians season 3 and Harlots season 2.
1. LA to Las Vegas
IMDB rating: 7.1/10
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. But what about all the crazy stuff that happens on the flights in and out of Sin City? Ronnie is the long-suffering flight attendant who faces it all in this hilarious new comedy series.
2. The Magicians, season 3, first on Showmax
IMDB rating: 7.5/10
The hit fantasy series is back and this time it means war as matters escalate from last season's cliffhanger. The students are trying hard to bring magic back, but that'll be tough as the fairies continue to occupy their world …
3. Harlots, season 2, first on Showmax
IMDB rating: 7.7/10
Starring Liv Tyler, this new season pulls no punches. As the Spartan murders continue, someone arrives to restore the law. But that won't stop the war between the brothels…
Release date: Monday September 10
4. Doctor Who, seasons 9-10, season 10 is first on Showmax
IMDB rating: 8.7/10
The Doctor has arrived on Showmax! Enjoy this much-loved sci-fi series where strange and weird don't even start to explain the wonder and mystery of Doctor Who’s many worlds, full of rich characters and tough choices …
Release date: September 14
5. Impastor, seasons 1-2
IMDB rating: 7.6/10
Buddy is a loser trying to escape a gambling debt. When a pastor accidentally dies while stopping Buddy's suicide attempt, Buddy takes on the new identity. But he's hardly pious material, leading to some hilarious consequences.
6. HBO’s Mosaic
IMDB rating: 6.4/10
Starring Sharon Stone and directed by Steven Soderbergh, this miniseries will have you at the edge of your seat. A small town, home to a major celebrity, is rocked by a disappearance. But there is much more going on here …
7. Playing House, season 2
IMDB rating: 7.7/10
BFFs Maggie and Emma are back in this hilarious comedy series about helping each other raise Maggie's daughter Charlotte, even when they don't have the best plans or are that good at making friends with the snooty neighbours …
7. Mistresses, season 1-4
IMDB rating: 7.1/10
They are four women with very different lives. Some want to start families and others are trying to rebuild theirs. But through thick and thin, they are there for each other in this captivating drama series.
9. Casual, season 3
IMDB rating: 7.6/10
Things are complicated for siblings Valerie and Alex, but their love and professional lives are still in the pits. Still, now living in separate places, both have big plans for the future. But can they follow through?
Release date: September 14
This article was paid for by Showmax.