Movie Review
'BlacKkKlansman' is Spike Lee's most provocative film in decades
Based on the true story of a black cop who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, 'BlacKkKlansman' is a powerful reminder of how pervasive and tenacious racism is, and not just in SA
09 September 2018 - 00:00
Based on the true story of a black cop who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, 'BlacKkKlansman' is a powerful reminder of how pervasive and tenacious racism is, and not just in SA
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.