Movies

'Bohemian Rhapsody': Queen movie will rock you

Actor Rami Malek gives an uncanny performance as Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody', writes Andrea Nagel, who experienced the late legend's star power firsthand in the 1980s

Actor Rami Malek gives an uncanny performance as Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody', writes Andrea Nagel, who experienced the late legend's star power firsthand in the 1980s