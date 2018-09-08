'I've murdered my son,' so goes the story of Ellen Pakkies
09 September 2018 - 00:00
The day before Abie's death, Ellen had planned to go shopping for jeans, accompanied by her husband Odneal.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.