Motoring

Renault Clio R.S. 18 F1 is a Formula 1 champ in a hatchback form

Renault proves that they haven't forgotten how to build a quick and properly engaging Clio with their new limited-edition R.S. 18 F1, writes Thomas Falkiner

Renault proves that they haven't forgotten how to build a quick and properly engaging Clio with their new limited-edition R.S. 18 F1