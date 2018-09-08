Scylash: The kwaito cop is always on the beat
Lucky Matome is living a double life. By day he is a police spokesperson and constable on the beat. By night, a kwaito star dropping beats. "This past Friday I was making arrests, and then Saturday I'm on stage," laughed Matome, 37, who performs under the stage name Scylash. The career cop from Kagiso in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, has been nominated in the best new kwaito artist category at the Mzansi Kwaito & House Music Awards for his song Let It Drop.
